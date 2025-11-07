It’s not just a boys club, it’s also a Girls Club

Members of Girls Club welcome students at the activities fair. Photo courtesy of Delaney Giles.

Simone Biles, Serena Williams and Ronda Rousey are just a few of the figures in sports who have been trailblazers in a never-ending conquest to earn women their rightful respect and attention in the sports world.

Despite their efforts, women still face challenges when making a name for themselves in the industry.

At Bradley, a group of women is working to change that for future generations.

Enter Girls Club, a national organization that strives to expand opportunities and create a safe space for women aspiring to enter the field of sports.

In the fall of 2023, senior sports communication major Delaney Giles worked with the Girls Club to establish a chapter at Bradley. She now acts as president of the organization.

“It’s really hard sometimes to be a woman in a male-dominated field,” Giles said. “I really wanted to create a place for all of us to get together and talk about things that only we can relate to.”

Since being established at Bradley, Girls Club has offered a variety of resources and opportunities for its members, including resume-building workshops and panels with professionals in the sports industry.

“As a young woman in sports, being able to see people who are doing what I want to do is huge,” Giles said. “We have their input and their feedback on what they would do differently or how they think we should approach an issue.”

Additionally, Girls Club has created a safe space on campus for women interested in sports, where they can discuss the challenges they face in a male-dominated environment.

“When I came to Bradley, I started working in the athletics department and was the only woman in the department,” Clara Bush, senior sports communication major and Girls Club vice president, said. “I’ve been able to meet people from across campus that I wouldn’t have and got to hear about their experiences.”

Going forward, Girls Club will be looking to have more events such as a March Madness fundraiser in the hopes of establishing their name on campus.

Girls Club encourages students to check out the organization regardless of major or career aspirations. To get involved or learn more, students can reach out through the Girls Club Instagram page.

“We’ve been able to navigate the industry, and we just want to help other people out and create that space for others,” Bush said. “We’ll have a conversation with you, and we’ll help you in any way possible.”