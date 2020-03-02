Jobst Hall demolition to begin next week

Last semester’s ceremonies have taken place, and the demolition of Jobst Hall is scheduled to begin on March 2. The process is expected to last six weeks.
Haussler Lane will be closed to non-essential personnel, although any trucks intending to utilize the docks at Renaissance Coliseum will be permitted access. No other parts of campus are expected to be off-limits, beyond what is currently blocked off by a fence.
Preparatory “abatement,” or reduction, activities have lasted several weeks now, with crews disconnecting utilities in preparation for the final demolition. Snow and rain delayed shutting down the electricity, so the demolition may not begin until Wednesday March 4. Despite this, the process is still expected to finish on schedule.
Demolition activities will begin using the interior of the building and progress out. The main structure will be brought down in the same demolition process utilized for Baker
Hall, in which a long-armed backhoe pushes against the walls.
“It’s kind of boring,” Larry McGuire, director of facilities, said. “It’s not like what you see on TV with the implosions and the building coming tumbling down. The walls will be pushed over slowly and controlled.”
Trucks will carry away the remnants of the building via Haussler Lane. Depending on their composition, the materials of the building will be either resalvaged or taken to a landfill.
