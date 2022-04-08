Listen up: Robison lectures focus on podcasting

Left to right, Hannah Alani, Cory Barker and Can Zehr discussed podcasts. Photo by Valerie Vasconez

Podcast listening has been at an all-time high after March 2020 with brands, news outlets and fans tuning in with open ears.

The Robison Endowed Lecture’s first event started on April 5. This year’s Robison lectures focus on podcasts, their growing presence in media and the hosts of these shows.

Guests for the first event were Hannah Alani, host of WCBU’s “On Deck” and Dan Zehr, host of “Coffee with Kenobi.” They talked about their show’s productions, community impact and how they got involved in the world of podcasting.

The format of these lectures steers differently from previous semesters. Cory Barker, professor from the communications department, is a part of the committee that organizes the event.

“I think we might be interested in doing this as occasional novelties,” Barker said. “We might return to [a] conventional speaker who is doing a great targeted talk – either a journalist who is working in the field or somebody who studies journalism; those have their value.”

While bringing big names can seem attractive, Barker said that the committee for the Robison lectures wanted to take advantage of Zoom to bring in multiple show hosts to talk about the ever-growing field of podcasting.

Alani shared how “On Deck” had been one of the projects passed down to her after being hired by WCBU as a reporter. The show runs for nine minutes of air-time where Alani has to figure out what would be the most important news for Peoria residents.

Podcasting is one of the latest tools that news outlets are using to reach a wider and more dedicated audience. Alani previously comes from a print world and has seen how these outlets have failed, succeeded or hired podcast hosts.

The medium gives stories a new feel as they can pick up dramatic pauses, laughs, tones and more that transcripts tend to lack, Alani shared.

“I think the newsrooms that made it a priority and do it well, to me, seem to be the local newsroom because they have a niche and a local audience,” Alani said.

Zehr describes that his podcast comments on the Star Wars universe in an academic and comedic setting such as the films, comics, Disney Parks happenings and more. The show has now been running for nine years.

Throughout that time, Zehr has been invited to the newest Disney hotel, met Harrison Ford, George Lucas and Carrie Fisher and was even featured in a commercial for Target. Zehr said that he started recording with a karaoke microphone in his garage, and now has his own studio room in his house.

“It’s just a remarkable medium; I fell in love with it right away, and to be part of it is really special,” Zehr said.

He dedicates a lot of time to the show as well. “Coffee with Kenobi” is edited, distributed and marketed by Zehr. He also runs the show’s social media and website while also teaching high school English.

“And sometimes I sleep,” Zehr said as a joke. “Don’t feel sorry for me; I love it. I like to be busy. I’m having the time of my life. I used to say not being a teacher is like not having my right arm, but not having the podcast is like not having my left arm. They balance each other out.”

With the contrast between entertainment podcasts and news podcasts, they can find one thing in common: people coming together to show their support.

Alani said that interview sources have recognized her tagline from “On Deck.” Some fans mention the show and their contributions to the podcast when meeting Alani.

“I would like to think we have a growing community of public media members,” Alani said. “I want people to feel like they’re a member of a club when they listen to NPR and follow and support NPR and WCBU.”

The main reason that Zehr wanted to start a podcast was from another podcast that was also about Star Wars. He said that the way fans can gather to talk about their favorite topics was nothing like it was in the past.

“With a podcast, you can listen to anything at the push of a button because everything is [coming to] the same thing,” he said. “They like that particular genre, perspective, story, idea … it’s just a really great way to connect.”

The Robison lectures will continue April 19 and 26 at 6:30 p.m. in room 126 in the Caterpillar Global Communications Center. Next guests will be Ty Hildenbrant and Dan Rubenstein from “The Solid Verbal.”