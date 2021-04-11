Live streamed to the Hilltop … It’s Tina Fey and Amy Poehler

ACBU used various hints for Tina Fey and Amy Poehler’s announcement for Recess . Photo via ACBU

ACBU announced yesterday on its Instagram page that this year’s Recess will feature a conversation with comedy stars Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

After several posts throughout the week with clues ranging from baby bottles and crowns to a skyline and a mic and stool, a video was posted today to officially announce the performance. It was edited to resemble the opening credits of “Saturday Night Live” with campus landmarks.

Juniors and seniors may know Recess to be one of the bigger events of the academic year, so ACBU wanted to keep that tradition going.

Abby Peterson, president of ACBU and a junior marketing major, said the student organization worked with a middle agent who works with other schools when it comes to big performers. They said virtual comedy shows were doing well.

“We knew we wanted to get a female performer since we haven’t had a female Recess headliner in the recent past at all, so when we realized we could get Amy and Tina it was perfect,” Peterson said in an email interview. “We sent in an offer to their agent and they loved the idea of being able to do an event together since they are such great friends.”

Gabby McMillan, a sophomore industrial engineering major, participated in ACBU’s guessing game with predictions like Melanie Martinez and DaBaby, but said her “excitement rose 1000 percent” when it was revealed that Fey and Poehler would be the guests.

“I grew up on Tina Fey, from ‘Mean Girls’ to even her playing Roxanne Ritchie in ‘Megamind,’” McMillan said. “Not to mention Amy Poehler in all her glory of ‘Parks and Rec’ and so much more. In my opinion, this is way better than a concert.”

Recess will take place on Saturday, April 24 at 9 p.m. where Fey and Poehler will be speaking virtually. Students and faculty can attend at Olin Quad or on Zoom with a Bradley email address. Additionally, Recess is free this year.

From 7 p.m. – 9 p.m., ACBU will also be hosting a “Picnic on the Playground” on Olin Quad with food and giveaways before the main event is streamed on the big screen.

“We are so excited for this event as it is something very different from Recess in the past, but we know it will be just as fun,” Peterson said.