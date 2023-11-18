Make the most of Thanksgiving break

With Thanksgiving approaching next week and the end of the semester on the horizon, students are eager to travel home to spend time with their loved ones.

As is the case for many holiday gatherings, there are several things to keep in mind as you prepare for Thanksgiving.

The first is a given: enjoy quality time with your family. It can be difficult to stay in the moment with final projects and exams looming, but take advantage of these in-person interactions and put your devices away when you can.

If your family has holiday traditions, indulge your loved ones and participate. Take the opportunity to create lasting memories while acknowledging everything and everyone you’re grateful for.

It can also be wise to tread carefully during family discussions. Family dinners and get-togethers are meant to be filled with laughs and joy, so depending on the dynamics it might be best to steer clear of divisive topics such as politics and religion.

As well, you may want to prepare yourself to be hit with a variety of questions from relatives who haven’t seen you in a while or want updates on your life in college. They are likely to ask about your classes, career path and maybe even your love life. Be ready to answer and consider how much you want to share.

While many people enjoy big family dinners on Thanksgiving, the same is not true for everyone. Some students’ families aren’t big on homemade meals and instead opt for ordering out or trying a new restaurant.

For those that don’t celebrate Thanksgiving, it’ll be just another Thursday in November. Be mindful that not everyone’s holiday is going to look the same and do not judge anyone’s choice to celebrate or not.

Thanksgiving is an opportunity to get together with those closest to you and rest up for the last weeks of the semester. Spend the break doing what is best for you. Consider making time to hang out with family or friends and enjoy some much-needed time off.