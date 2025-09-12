Make|Believe and beyond: Imagining the future of Bradley’s gallery program

“Rabbit Hole” by Leonard Suryajaya on display in the Hartmann Center Gallery. Photo by Scarlett Rose Binder.

A world of whimsy and imagination awaits behind the doors of the Heuser Art and Hartmann Center galleries, where Bradley is hosting an exhibition entitled Make|Believe.

The show features work from nine artists across various mediums, including painting, printmaking, 3-D printing, A.I. digital collaborations and photography.

“It’s very saturated and kind of wonky, kind of like Alice in Wonderland,” master of arts student Hallie Fedorowicz said. “It transports you to a different world and a different mindset. It does point out some of the hardships of growing up and losing that creative make-believe side, but it’s also a very positive show that brings a lot of creative and forward-thinking ideas.”

The show has been on view since Aug. 18 and runs through Oct. 3. Its official opening reception took place Thursday, when the university welcomed curator Marcella Hackbardt, who shared her vision behind the exhibit.

“Make-believe embraces the power of fantasy to ultimately impact reality in ways that are uniquely creative, positive and productive,” Hackbardt said. “In this exhibition, nine artists explore conceptual and visual ways that making can lead to believing, suggesting that belief is a system of construction.”

Make|Believe curator Marcella Hackbardt poses by artwork in the Heuser Art Center. Photo by Susanne Nestory.

Hackbardt, a professor of studio art at Kenyon College in Ohio, collaborated with Bradley’s gallery coordinator Susanne Nestory to bring Make|Believe to campus. The two met at the Illinois Women Artists Project symposium in 2023, where Hackbardt participated as a lecturer.

“I was able to talk to [Hackbardt], and she was very kind and smart,” Nestory said. “Lo and behold, she followed up with me within a few weeks and sent a proposal. And that was the beginning.”

Nestory has a long history with Bradley’s galleries, first serving as coordinator in 2006. After two years, she transitioned into an affiliate professor role before returning to the coordinator position four years ago. As of May 31, however, the role was eliminated in the slew of university staffing cuts first announced in 2023.

“I’m having to grapple with the next step. I don’t think I’ll be working at Bradley anymore after this semester,” Nestory said.

For now, she is staying on part-time, motivated by the desire to see Make|Believe through.

“I wanted this show to happen,” Nestory said. “It had been in the works for a couple of years, so I basically negotiated a part-time contract to come back so that I could do this show and get all of the gallery records from my time there organized.”

Nestory’s last semester at Bradley leaves some students concerned about the future.

“Having that gallery position just go away, it makes me very uncertain about the quality of education we’re receiving in the art department,” Fedorowicz said.

For Fedorowicz and her peers, galleries like Make|Believe offer opportunities to interact with media in new ways and to connect with the artists behind them. For others, these exhibitions can be sources of beauty, entertainment or inspiration.

“It’s a great chance to—without spending any money—immerse yourself in a completely different experience,” Nestory said.

Artworks by Craig Hill on display in the Hartmann Center Gallery. Photo by Scarlett Rose Binder.

Make|Believe specifically asks attendees to be open to fun and fantasy.

“I hope that audiences experience a rekindled and expanded openness to play, sense of discovery and personal growth potential,” Hackbardt said.

While the future of Bradley’s gallery program remains uncertain, students and community members still have time to step into the world of Make|Believe before it closes on Oct. 3.

The Heuser Art and Hartmann Center galleries’ hours are available here. Weekend visits can be made by appointment with Susanne Nestory at snestory@bradley.edu.