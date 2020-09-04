Markin Rec. Center will allow working out but fewer group sports

Students are expected to wipe down their machines after use at Markin Recreation Center. Masks can be taken off when using equipment. Photo by Anthony Landahl

While Markin Family Recreation Center hours have remained the same, there are several new rules and regulations for attendees.

Students are expected to wipe down their machines after use. Masks must be worn at all times in the building while not using the equipment. Spotting individuals on machines is allowed if the spotter is wearing a mask.

According to an employee procedures document obtained by The Scout, there are several listed activities not allowed for the foreseeable future including volleyball, pickup basketball, racquetball and “any activity that prevent[s] a 6 foot physical distance.” Activities allowed include pickleball, badminton and individual shooting.

Junior health science major and Markin employee Natalie Scalero has worked four shifts as of Tuesday, and said she’s seen a good number of people continuing to use the gym despite new regulations.

“We haven’t had a ton of issues and the people not following rules just don’t know them yet, so it’s a lot more about education,” Scalero said.

According to the employee procedures, employees are to undergo temperature checks at the start of each shift and record them on a Google Sheet. Employees who do not wear masks are sent home and fined.

Employees are also expected to monitor capacities in different locations of the gym. The second-floor strength equipment area capacity is 33, the second-floor cardio area is 20, the group fitness room is six, the track cardio is eight and the track is 10.

Broader guidelines for students are available on Bradley’s “Return to Student Life” page on its website.