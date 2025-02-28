McDaniel’s Marketing hosts presentation during Foster Week

McDaniel’s Marketing presentation. Photo via Elliot Krippelz.

Bradley’s Foster College of Business has been hosting Foster Week annually for 75 years to celebrate the business programs here at Bradley.

This week, there have been business-related events for students to engage with keynote speakers and find potential internship opportunities.

On Wednesday, McDaniels Marketing (MCD), a company based out of Pekin, held a presentation giving insights into its marketing company and future job opportunities. MCD’s has been around since 1966, specializing in many services such as brand communication, research and strategizing and media production.

“Everything we do is based upon the foundation and thought consideration of all things marketing,” Beth Geier, MCD’s chief operating officer, said. “The foundations of marketing [such as research and strategizing] are essential for everything we do. Even media production and brand communication needs research marketing.”

MCD’s focuses on collaborating with other pre-existing businesses to provide them with services they may need. They specialize in helping tourism, healthcare and agriculture businesses create specific content to fit the businesses’ needs.

“We are good stewards of our clients’ brand and budgets as well as our agency’s bottom line. Our connections move beyond the walls of our workspace, whether that is a free idea, campaign or monetary donation, we always get back to our clients,” Randy McDaniels, MCD’s president, said.

Many internship and career opportunities are featured at MCD’s for all majors. While MCD’s is a marketing company, they also work on video production, public relations and graphic design for their clients, so non-business students can also apply.

“In a business like ours, it is really important to have talent [from all fields] that we can bring in to help us do work that we need,” Geier said. “We are doing very complex things that require creative thinkers.”

The company makes a promise to create meaningful connections that improve lives across rural and urban places. MCD’s has assisted clients from many states in the Midwest, from tourism videos featuring different towns to website development and campaigns, allowing students to learn from many aspects of the company.

“We have an ongoing internship that has been going on for 30-plus years,” McDaniels said. “We currently have nine Bradley graduates currently on our team; we are honestly a great place to work and do business with.”

Click here to learn more about career and internship opportunities and more information about MCD.