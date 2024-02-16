Meet Orchesis: Bradley’s student-run dance company

Orchesis dancers pose for a photo.

Photo provided by Orchesis

Orchesis is a student-choreographed dance company that gives Bradley student dancers the chance to hone their skills, lead practices and learn from their peers about a wide range of dance styles.

The organization allows dancers with a variety of experience and training to come together to develop performances.

“If somebody comes in doing a style that they’re really really skilled in that we’ve never done before, that’s an advantage to us,” Bronwyn Geddes, Orchesis treasurer and junior business management and leadership major, said.

As a student-directed company, Orchesis provides dancers with the opportunity to flex their teaching abilities. Each practice is led by one or more dancers who have developed a routine to teach to other members.

Orchesis President Kelsie Griffin, a sophomore early childhood education major, has found it possible to pursue her love of dance and teaching all in one place.

“I do enjoy teaching,” Griffin said. “And that’s why I think I really flourished in orchesis. Because since the beginning, I had the opportunity to choreograph.”

Many hours of practice culminate in the end-of-semester showcase, where dancers put on a show that runs the gambit of dance genres. Shows in the past have included numbers from traditional ballet to contemporary hip-hop.

The show typically runs between one-and-a-half to two hours in length and includes guest performances from other student organizations between sets.

“We invite other organizations to be guest performers in between all of our routines,” Griffin said. “It’s awesome to give other organizations an opportunity to have a moment to perform.”

Outside of the showcase, Orchesis dancers can be found performing at campus events such as the Lighting of the B.

Many dancers, like Geddes, have grown closer to their teammates all while improving as a dancer.

“I definitely came from more of a recreational dance background,” Geddes said. “It’s helped me grow as a dancer so much because … I’m definitely a lot more well rounded as a dancer now.”

This semester’s showcase will take place on Apr. 4 at 8 p.m. in the Markin Recreation Center’s performance court. Admission is free to students.