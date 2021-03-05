Multicultural Greek organizations adapting to recruit in a virtual world

Photo via Sigma Lambda Gamma

Photo via Alpha Psi Lambda Photos taken prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. With loosened restrictions, it can open possibilities of in-person recruiting.

Organizations have to find ways to get underclassmen interested in joining despite the mostly virtual environment. For Alpha Psi Lambda and Sigma Lambda Gamma, recruiting new members has not been an easy task this semester.

Eric Mendoza is the Alpha Psi Lambda president as well as a senior triple major in entrepreneurship, business law and philosophy. Alpha Psi Lambda is a social co-ed Latinx fraternity on campus promoting family and inclusivity. For this fraternity, selecting new members has been a very different experience than in years past.

The freshman class has missed the valuable opportunities like the Block Party and mixers put on by the Office of Diversity and Inclusion.

“It is more challenging trying to connect with people and see who they really are on a personal level,” Mendoza said.

Sigma Lambda Gamma, a Latina-founded sorority, has also had to adjust to a new style of recruiting. Marissa Gali, vice president of recruitment and retention, has had to get creative.

“The biggest challenge has been not being able to have events in person,” Gali, junior criminology major, said. “It is very hard to keep girls and students active in a virtual setting. We all get tired of looking at a computer screen all day, and it is hard to find something that will keep everyone engaged.”

However, these Greek organizations have found positive elements in their situations. Sigma Lambda Gamma has been prioritizing mental health and their sorority’s values, according to Gali.

“[COVID-19] has not made recruitment easier, but it has helped us realize what to focus on,” Gali said.

Alpha Psi Lambda has seen a lot more followers and a tool for connection through their Instagram. Mendoza noted social media has been “key” in recruiting.

These Greek organizations have also been busy planning and hosting events. Over the last month, Alpha Psi Lambda has hosted a virtual movie night, informational sessions over Zoom and a “Call of Duty” mobile tournament. Likewise, Sigma Lambda Gamma hosted an online bingo game night open to all students and has also planned many fundraisers for the rest of the semester.

The chapters are still exploring the ideas of in-person events now that some of Bradley’s restrictions have been lifted.

Despite the unknowns, both Gali and Mendoza are looking forward to the rest of the semester.

“We are constantly trying to build connections and [collaborate] with other organizations to get ourselves out there,” Mendoza said. “We are trying to make the best out of the situation.”