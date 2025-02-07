Music brings us together: Students gather for Mic Check’s Grammy watch party

Students watching the Weeknd perform at the Grammys. Photo via Scarlett Rose Binder

Bradley students across campus came together for an event celebrating music’s biggest night on Sunday. Mic Check hosted a Grammy watch party, uniting attendees over a shared love of music, glamour and, of course, free food.

While 2025 marks the 67th ceremony presented by the Recording Academy, it is Mic Check’s second year hosting the event.

The music club, founded by co-presidents Lauryn Frazier and Liam van der Bijl, aims to give students the opportunity to learn about the music industry and talk to like-minded people.

“We want to help people see the music industry,” van der Bijl, a senior music business major, said. “The Grammys are great because, you know, it’s the Grammys. It is the industry.”

The event was held in the student center ballroom, and pizza, drinks and snacks were offered along with the show.

“This is an event where you can come and just chill,” Frazier, a senior music and entertainment industry major, said. “Just come. You don’t have to dress up, you don’t have to sit there and know everything about music. We’re all just gathered around, eating food and unwinding.”

Eventgoers acknowledged the welcoming atmosphere that provided an opportunity to get out of the dorms for the evening

“I’m super glad I went. I got to see Lady Gaga’s single drop in real-time,” freshman nursing major Kara Frieders said. “It was a fun, engaging and easy-to-find event.”

Mic Check also gave attendees the chance to enter a raffle for a speaker, adding an extra layer of excitement.

“My only recommendation to improve the event is having more things like the raffle of the speaker going on,” Kathleen Conzemius, a freshman in the academic exploration program, said.

Last year’s event had more interactive activities, including a trivia game. However, after recent changes, Frazier and van der Bijl felt that it was necessary to scale things down.

“It’s been a bit of a change because we had two other people on our board that graduated last semester,” van der Bijl said. “We’re having to readjust back to it being just two of us now.”

Mic Check is in for more changes soon, as its remaining executive members are in the last semester of their senior year. If no one steps up, the club will become inactive.

“I hope someone takes over,” Frazier said. “I want someone to be able to see Mic Check the way we see it, the way we created it, and then build upon it to make it their own.”

Will Bradley students be invited to a third annual Grammy watch party next year? The answer depends on these next few months. For now, Mic Check has at least another semester to go. With an upcoming open mic night in the works, there’s still time to experience this collaborative musical space.

“That’s really what Mic Check is for,” Frazier said. “To learn from others and connect with each other.”