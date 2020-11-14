New cases rise to 22 for week as positivity rate continues to increase

As many students prepare to leave campus and return home for the holidays, the number of new COVID-19 cases has increased. There were 22 total positive cases recorded Nov. 6-12 from both on and off-campus testing.

This week, 18 of 308 tests administered on campus were positive, making the week’s positivity rate 5.84 percent.

The number of individuals in isolation and quarantine has also increased, and currently stands at 143.

The university sent out an email with guidelines for students returning home, and is offering free asymptomatic testing and flu shots at Bradley Health services. Students are required to sign up for a time slot, as both are in limited supply.

In Peoria County, there were 109 new cases in a 24-hour period between Nov. 11 and 12, according to the Peoria City/County Health Department. The positivity rate in the county is at 6.41 percent.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, 12,701 new cases were recorded on Nov. 12 in the state and the positivity rate has increased to 12.6 percent.

Gov. JB Pritzker announced that a statewide stay-at-home order could be placed in effect in the near future if the exponential increase in positive cases continues.