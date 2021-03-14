New COVID-19 cases stay consistent with previous week

From March 5-11, Bradley administered 293 COVID-19 tests, and two returned positive. The week’s positivity rate is .68 percent. Two additional positive cases were self-reported from off-campus testing, for a total of four positive cases this week.

As of March 11, 11 people are in isolation and quarantine.

This was the seventh week of on-campus testing for the semester, and 26 total cases have been reported from both on and off-campus testing this spring.

The average positivity rate for the spring has stayed consistently low, and it is currently at .43 percent. Additionally, Bradley has administered a total of 2,814 tests since Jan. 25.

In Peoria County, 44 new cases were reported on March 11, according to the Peoria City/County Health Department.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,700 new cases on March 11 and a positivity rate below 2 percent.

As of March 11, Illinois has administered over 3 million doses of the vaccine and 1,306,561 people are fully vaccinated, according to IDPH. Over 10 percent of the state’s population is fully vaccinated.

IDPH reports that Peoria County has administered 78,023 doses of the vaccine and 16.42 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.