New diversity position candidate invited to Bradley campus

Bradley brought Andre Allen, a Peoria City Council member for the fourth district, to campus Thursday as a candidate for a diversity-based position for interviews and an open conversation with Bradley faculty and students.

According to an email statement from university communications on Tuesday, Allen was invited to interview for Executive Director of the Office of Inclusive Excellence, formerly titled the Office of Diversity and Inclusion. This resulted in two open sessions being held Thursday in the morning and afternoon (for employees and students respectively), with on-campus and Zoom options available. Each session opened with Allen giving opening remarks about his experience before receiving questions from the audience.

Allen’s background was further highlighted through his resume, which was linked in the email statement. The resume described him as “a results-proven, collaborative senior-level administrator” and detailed his accomplishments and responsibilities in leadership roles.

One area of focus was his work in civic engagement, including the aforementioned councilman position, alongside roles in the boards and committees behind various local initiatives.

Another area of Allen’s work was at Methodist College of UnityPoint Health, where he has served in several positions including Director of Student Affairs as well as Diversity, Equity and Inclusion over a near-six-year span, and accrued considerable experience in fields such as campus life, student conduct, diversity and residential life.