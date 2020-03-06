New national chain feels local

The Original Pancake House provides specialty pancakes with hometown service. Located at the Shoppes at Grand Prairie, it has been open for roughly three months.

The Original Pancake House is a national chain but every location has slight differences in their menu. At the Peoria location, at 7425 North Grand Prairie Drive, offer their own biscuits and gravy.

“People here live and die by their biscuits and gravy. Ours is really a good biscuits and gravy, soft and creamy,” the Original Pancake House operating partner, Tom Poole said.

In addition, their biscuits and gravy come with three pancakes all for $7.75. The house specials are apple pancakes and the Dutch Baby. The Dutch Baby uses lemon and powdered sugar and intentionally has no syrup.

While it has a variety of pancakes, the business also changes them year-round.

“We will do seasonal items,” Poole said. “In fall we do pumpkin pancakes, over Christmas time we do cinnamon roll, we have a new snickerdoodle pancake coming out in the spring time.”

“I always get the apple pancakes, cause they’re the best pancakes anywhere,” said Zack Warsh, a junior education major.

So far, they have just focused on running the restaurant but offer additional services.

“We do a little bit of catering, but we would like to do more,” Poole said.

When it comes to the dining experience within the Original Pancake House, their emphasis is on service.

“[The Original Pancake House] believes in three great things, if we take great care of the customer, great care of each other, great care of the restaurant how can we fail?” Poole said.

Their owner in Peoria tries to make every aspect of the dining experience great. He can do this because he understands every aspect of the business.

“I started off as a dishwasher when I was 16 years old,” Poole said. “I’ve done just about everything you can in this business, busting tables, washing dishes, cooking, waiting tables and bartending.”

Everything from greetings, manners and clearing your table right away after you leave. They make sure you are taken care of, and then make sure there is a clean slate for the next customer.

“[Best time to come in] through the week, earlier or later in the day. Come after one a clock or come before eight,” Poole said.

They are also still new and are looking for more employees, and Poole encourages college students to apply.