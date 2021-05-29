Newly appointed dean to oversee engineering and business colleges

Bradley’s Business and Engineering convergence center undergoes construction in 2018. Photo via Scout Archives.

Bradley announced Molly M. Gribb as the new dean of the Caterpillar College of Engineering and Technology and the Foster College of Business on May 25. She will start her tenure in January 2022, becoming the first woman to oversee either college at Bradley.

University President Stephen Standifird said in a press release that having the same dean oversee both colleges reinforces the focus on convergence that has been established.

“A single dean over both colleges will also help to break down the silos in these areas and benefit Bradley overall by taking two of our strong programs and creating a new synergy,” Standifird said.

Gribb has served as dean of the College of Engineering, Math and Science At the University of Wisconsin-Platteville since July 2015. While there, she led accredited engineering programs and started new data science and cybersecurity programs in the fall of 2020.

Before her tenure at UW-Platteville, Gribb served as the head of the civil and engineering department at the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, where she developed a civil and environmental engineering Ph.D. program.

Gribb was also a civil and environmental engineering professor at Boise State University. Additionally, she has published over 100 papers and abstracts.

“She has shown success in building new programs, securing grants and fundraising for program and infrastructure expansions, and building relationships with community and industry leaders,” Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Walter Zakahi said in the press release.

Matt O’Brien will continue to serve as the Interim Dean of the Foster College of Business until Gribb reports in early 2022. Lex Akers, the dean of the Caterpillar College of Engineering and Technology will retire on May 31, and Julie Reyer will serve as Interim Dean until Gribb starts.