News brief: Emma Hoyhtya elected new student body president

Emma Hoyhtya was elected as student body president by Student Senate at its General Assembly meeting on Monday. Her vote for the position passed unanimously.

Following the removal of previous student body president Erin Bousek in an impeachment trial on Nov. 8, Hoyhtya transitioned from her role as speaker of the assembly to serving as interim student body president until voting could take place.

During the meeting, Hoyhtya gave a statement about her consideration for the position wherein she underlined her previous experience serving in the position during the 2020-21 school year and stated that she plans to be of service to Student Senate.

Student Senate then held a brief questioning period and subsequently entered executive session for voting.

When asked afterwards for a comment, Hoyhtya stated that her goals in the position will include executing on developing projects and teaching the operations of Student Senate to the underclassmen of the organization.

“I really want to be able to leave them in good hands as I graduate at the end of the year [with] the rest of the seniors that have been around for a while … because we need to be able to grow and heal and get excited for the coming years,” Hoyhtya said.