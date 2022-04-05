News brief: New student body president and senate officers elected

Photo via Scout archive

Student Senate elections for the 2022-23 school year announced the new Student Body Officers. The results of the student body president election were announced Friday on Student Senate’s Instagram and Facebook, while further results were exclusive to Instagram.

David Daye was elected student body president, Branden Magdaleno was elected speaker of the assembly, Talia Elliott was elected chief of staff and Krima Thakkar was elected director of administration. The latter three students ran on the same ticket, titled “Lydia’s Leaders,” while Daye ran independently.

Among the elections’ additional results, Natally Jawar and Jack Batz were respectively elected senior senator and junior senator. Amir Sykes and Matthew Connolly were both elected sophomore senators. Nyla Larry, Jasmyne Cook, Landon Williams, Allison Williams, Jessica Wang and Lennon Allison were all elected as senators at large.

Daye posted a video statement to Instagram and Facebook in response to the results.

“Stepping onto Bradley’s campus three years ago, I could’ve never imagined this moment, but I am ready to step up and to meet this moment,” Daye said in the statement. “I am excited for the challenge ahead, and I am ready to serve the Bradley student body.”

Daye originally ran for student body president in the 2021-2022 school year election. That election had gone into a run-off after a tie against former student body president Erin Bousek.