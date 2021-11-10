News brief: Student body president removed from office after impeachment

Student Senate released a statement last night regarding impeachment proceedings brought forth on student body president Erin Bousek. She was found guilty on all charges and removed from office with the inability to run for office.

Charges noted in the Department of Internal Affairs’ report are kept confidential.

Speaker of the Assembly, Emma Hoyhtya, will serve as interim student body president until Student Senate can vote. If passed with a 2/3 vote at the next meeting on Nov. 15, she will remain the official student body president.

The impeachment trial occurred on Nov. 8 with Vice President of Student Affairs Nathan Thomas acting as presiding officer and Assistant Vice President of Student Affairs Jon Neidy acting as Parliamentarian.

Student Senate entered executive session for 30 minutes of opening statements from the defense and prosecution, a 45-minute questioning period and 10 minutes for closing statements. Anyone listed in the document of charges left the room during the discussion. Voting then took place, where the charges were passed with a 2/3 majority and punishment passed with a 3/4 majority.

This story will be updated as more information is provided.