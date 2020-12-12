‘No homework days’ to be implemented in the spring semester

The University eliminated spring break due to the COVID-19 risks during travel. Photo by Scout archive.

The Bradley Provost’s office announced on Friday afternoon that it would be implementing two “no homework” days during the spring semester.

In an email sent to students, the office indicated that on March 2 and April 7, there will be no tests, quizzes, papers or projects due for undergraduate students. However, classes will still be in session.

The office said this decision came in response to students asking for a break of some sort to balance the absence of the week-long spring break; the university announced in October it would suspend spring break and start the semester a week later, on Jan. 27.

“We believe these breathers will provide a needed respite for you during the spring semester,” the Provost, Walter Zahkahi said in the email. “We want to do what we can to help you succeed and are continuing to listen and look at additional ways we can help you do so.”