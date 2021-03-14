Nolan, Kingsby cleared from police investigation

On Thursday afternoon, former Bradley men’s basketball players Terry Nolan Jr. and Danya Kingsby informed The Scout that they had been cleared from any possible police investigations relating to a police report filed in Springfield, Missouri on Feb. 13.

According to a report by the Springfield-News Leader, Nolan, Kingsby, junior Ja’Shon Henry and senior Elijah Childs were named in the report — which qualifies the indecent as a “sex offense” not qualified as rape. No arrests were made and no charges have been brought forth.

The incident and investigation led to the suspension of the four players. Henry was cleared from the investigation and reinstated prior to Bradley’s Feb. 18 game against Illinois State.

Childs, Nolan and Kingsby remained suspended from all basketball activities for the final six games of the season, “pending an investigation” to determine if a crime or breach of student conduct occurred. Both Kingsby and Nolan entered the transfer portal on Wednesday night.

On Thursday morning, Nolan emailed a member of The Scout, informing them that he had been “cleared of all accusations & released from the investigation.”

“The only contact I’ve had with the police department was in Missouri State and the day the head investigator called and said my name was removed from the case,” Nolan said in the email. “I felt as if I was treated as guilty until proven innocent, especially in the eyes of the ones who knows my character.”

Shortly after, Kingsby contacted a member of The Scout via Twitter direct message, stating that he had also been cleared from the investigation.

Following Kingsby and Nolan’s statements, Bradley Athletics released a statement, reiterating that the two had been cleared by the Springfield Police Department, but an institutional investigation was still open.

“Neither Kingsby nor Nolan are persons of interest nor suspects in any case,” the statement said. “The investigation to determine if a student code of conduct violation or men’s basketball program violation occurred is on-going within the institution.”

A Springfield police spokesperson confirmed to The Scout on Thursday afternoon via email that the investigation was “active.”

Childs is the only player named in the police report to not be cleared from investigation.