Number of positive cases stays consistent with last week at eight

Bradley’s COVID-19 dashboard reflects eight total positive cases from both on and off-campus testing during the week of Oct. 2-8. Three of the 280 tests administered on-campus this week came back positive, making the weekly positivity rate 1.07 percent.

As of Oct. 8, the number of students in isolation and quarantine is 43, a decrease from last week’s 63. There are 11 pending tests as of Oct. 8.

After last week’s consistent decrease in positive COVID-19 cases, the university has eased some of the campus restrictions. President Standifird announced the altered restrictions on Oct. 2, and they have been in effect ever since.

“While this is good news, we must remain focused on engaging in behaviors we know mitigate the spread of the virus,” Standifird said in the Oct. 2 email. “You have demonstrated we can do so. With that, I am comfortable with altering some of our campus restrictions.”

After this week’s on-campus testing, the total number of tests administered has surpassed 2,000, with 334 positives as of Aug. 24 and an average positivity rate of 7.68 percent.