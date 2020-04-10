Nursing and education majors adjust to online learning

Education and nursing programs are adapting their programs, which both require in-person hours. Photo via Scout Archives

Bradley’s classes transitioned online last Monday, but some programs have been harder to transition online than others.

Both the nursing and education majors require experiential, or “in-person,” hours built into their curriculum. When students were told to return to their permanent residences, they also had to leave the classrooms and nursing stations.

According to associate dean of the department of nursing Jessica Clark, the nursing program is using patient simulation programs online in lieu of clinical hours required for graduation.

“Although face-to-face time is always preferred, this flexibility has allowed our students to progress without any interruptions in course completion,” Clark said.

Clark said this adjustment has so far gone smoothly and will ensure nursing students are still on track for the National Council Licensure Examination, or the NCLEX-RN. The exam is required for a nursing license.

“It’s very hard to adjust because one of the most important things to becoming a nurse is to become comfortable with patients and working with fake patients online is nowhere near what it is really like in a clinical setting,” said sophomore nursing major Natalie Wallace.

As classrooms closed, education programs also had to adapt quickly when it comes to their in-class hours requirement.

They’re still required to submit lesson plans as usual to instructors, but traditional student teaching was canceled. They now have to work with their assigned classroom teacher to help students adapt to online learning.

Senior elementary education major Caitlyn Blatner said she anticipates a learning gap. The education program is also creating alternative assignments that will count toward indirect hours.

“I have to do professional development type things and help my cooperating teacher with continuing to send educational materials to the students,” Blatner said. “I’ve been recording myself reading stories to the students and sending newsletters with recommended activities to do with the kids to keep up with the work.”

Even with the adjustments made, both nursing and education majors are set back on the in-person experience critical to their fields.