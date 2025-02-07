Office of Marketing and Communications brings B-News to students

B-News logo. Photo via B-News newsletter

Hilltop Happenings, a newsletter run by Student Activities, discontinued communications after last spring semester. Since then, students have been using the B-Involved app to find information about clubs, activities and events.

B-News began releasing its own newsletters on Jan. 29. While it is not a replacement for Hilltop Happenings, they both get mass announcements out to students.

“B-News is a regular newsletter that features content submitted by Bradley faculty and staff,” Assistant Director of Communications Adam Morris said. “Sending it to students is something new, and we hope it is a valuable addition.”

As lead editor of B-News, Morris said the newsletter has been around for an unknown number of years but is only now being shared with students.

“The goal is to allow students to see what campus news is being shared by faculty and staff in order to stay up to date with all sides of Bradley and potentially discover occasional opportunities that are open to all of campus,” Morris said.

While club meetings and events have not yet been a part of the newsletter, they will be soon.

“We are actually starting to work with Student Activities to launch a new group in the Be Connected portal that we hope will help fill the Hilltop Happenings void,” Morris said.

Students are encouraged to contact B-News to announce their upcoming club meetings and events just as they did with Hilltop Happenings.

Finley Shellabarger, a sophomore English and psychology double major, has already made use of this feature.

“I emailed the B-News email that is located at the bottom of each newsletter, and within two minutes I got a response to the link where I submitted the name of the event, when it was happening, where it was happening and if it was reoccurring or not,” Shellabarger said.

Similar to Hilltop Happenings, B-News will be shared every Monday and Thursday with upcoming events and announcements during the semester. During summer and winter breaks, it will be released on Mondays only.