On-campus positivity rate decreases slightly

Bradley administered a total of 379 COVID-19 tests this week from April 23-29, and 10 returned positive. This week’s positivity rate is 2.64 percent.

An additional four cases were reported from off-campus testing.

As of April 29, there are 87 students in isolation and quarantine, an increase from last week’s 54. This is the third consecutive week in which the number of students in isolation and quarantine has increased.

Since Jan. 25, the university has administered 4,979 tests and has an average on-campus positivity rate of 1.39 percent.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the total number of vaccine doses administered in the state is 9,155,989, and 31.14 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, as of April 29.

In Peoria County, 128,587 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 32.54 percent of the county’s population is fully vaccinated.

Students can be tested for COVID-19 before returning home for the summer through Bradley Health Services and can sign up for an appointment here.