On-campus positivity rate stays at zero percent for second week

For the second consecutive week, zero positive COVID-19 cases were reported through on-campus testing, which consisted of 288 administered tests from Feb. 19-25.

Two positive tests were self-reported from off-campus testing, and there is one person in isolation and quarantine.

Since the beginning of the semester, the university has administered over 2,000 tests, and the average positivity rate is .33 percent. In the past five weeks of testing, seven positive tests were recorded through Bradley Health Services and 11 were reported from off-campus testing.

Illinois State University has been seeing similar numbers and has a positivity rate of 0.1 percent for the last seven days.

Statewide, Illinois has also been seeing a downward trend in positive tests in the last month, with 1,884 cases reported on Feb. 25, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Peoria City/County Health Department reported 31 new cases on Feb. 25 in Peoria County. The county continues to vaccinate Groups 1A and 1B along with the rest of the state.

According to IDPH’s COVID-19 vaccine data, 2,440,950 doses have been administered and 5.27 percent of the state’s population has been fully vaccinated as of Feb. 25. IDPH also reports that Peoria County’s population is 9.83 percent fully vaccinated and 60,168 vaccine doses have been administered.