On-campus positivity rate surpasses 4 percent

This week saw a rise in COVID-19 cases from both on and off-campus testing.

Over 100 more tests were conducted on-campus this week with 391 being administered between March 29 and April 2. Seventeen tests were positive, resulting in an on-campus positivity rate of 4.35 percent.

An additional 16 cases were reported through off-campus testing. The total number of cases from on and off-campus testing is 33, triple the number from last week.

As of April 2, there are 94 people in quarantine and isolation, an increase from last week’s 24.

The university noted the rise in cases in an email sent to students regarding vaccine eligibility for Illinois residents over the age of 16 starting April 5.

“Our campus and our region have seen an increase in positive COVID-19 cases in the past week,” the April 1 email stated. “Please remain vigilant in protecting your health and that of our campus. As a part of our ability to #BradleyUnite, we encourage all students, faculty and staff to get vaccinated.”

Peoria County reported 164 new cases on April 1. Two weeks ago, the county reported 53 new cases.

Illinois is continuing to vaccinate residents, with 17.30 percent of the state’s population being fully vaccinated, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. Peoria County has 21.65 percent of the population fully vaccinated, which is a total of 39,101 people.