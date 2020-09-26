On-campus weekly positivity rate drops to 8.98 percent

Following the two-week all-campus quarantine, the number of recorded positive COVID-19 cases has dropped significantly, with 44 positive tests reported this week. The positivity rate this week for on-campus testing was 8.98 percent, down from last week’s 16.40 percent. This has dropped the semester average positivity rate to 10.15 percent.

There were 256 tests administered on campus and 23 came back positive, while 21 positive tests were reported from off-campus testing. There are currently three pending tests.

As of yesterday, there are 127 students in isolation and quarantine; however, the COVID-19 dashboard does not differentiate between the two.

The semester totals since Aug. 24 are 1,463 tests administered on-campus and 318 positive cases from both on and off-campus testing.

“While we were able to reverse the dangerous trajectory we were on, we haven’t eliminated COVID-19 from our campus community,” President Stephen Standifird said in an email statement on Monday. “We must remain vigilant. The number of new cases being diagnosed and the number of students who would be in quarantine have decreased significantly.”