Online award shows to boost campus moral

In order to retain campus pride without actually being on campus, the Student Activities Office held its annual Leadership Awards virtually on April 27.

Organizations like Alumni Affairs, OLLI, Residential Living, Parent’s Association, Student Senate, ACBU, Campus Recreation, Student Activities and Greek life helped present awards through videos on the Student Activities Office’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.

“I was grateful that Student Activities was creative in how they were able to provide the awards,” said Anne Hollis, student support services executive director and Parent’s Association liaison. “It is important to recognize the efforts of students, faculty, and student organizations however we can.”

Congratulations to the Student Organization of the Year… Posted by Bradley University Student Activities on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 Vp of student affairs Nathan Thomas announced Organization of The Year on Facebook

Vice president for student affairs, Nathan Thomas, took to streaming from his home and announced awards for outstanding student organizations. Notably, the Men’s Basketball Club won the Organization of the Year and Alpha Psi Lambda fraternity was awarded the New Student Organization of the Year.

“[Basketball club] has shown tremendous growth,” Thomas said in his video announcement. “They participated in service with the YMCA, hosted fundraisers, and are increasing their presence on campus.”

The Parent’s Association presented the Ray Zarvell Student Leader Award to junior Charles Perez-Suarez. The organization’s Award of Excellence was given to Brad Eskridge, instructor of marketing at the Foster College of Business. Julie Howe of the Esports Committee was named Advisor of the Year.

“We hope to acknowledge our students, student organizations, and faculty for their hard work, and engage our growing audience online,” said Cara Wood, director of student activities. “We also hope that there is a sense of pride in knowing they are appreciated and that their hard work is recognized.”

Bradley Athletics will also be hosting the Kaboom! Awards online in May. More information about the award show will be released on May 1. Awards will be given for individual and team performance, said Tim Reusche, director of video and creative production in Athletics.