Out of 162 students, over 70 percent say they plan to vote Biden-Harris

Graphic by Haley Johnson

Following the first presidential debate on Sept. 29, The Scout sent out a poll asking Bradley students which candidate for the President of the United States they would be voting for.

The poll took form as a Google Form and was limited to Bradley students – those with a mail.bradley.edu email address.

Options included: the Donald Trump and Mike Pence ticket, the Joe Biden and Kamala Harris ticket, a third party ticket, if the student was undecided or if the student was not planning to vote in this year’s general election.

There were 162 total respondents, with 116 respondents choosing the Biden-Harris ticket leading all options.

Twenty-five students said they would be voting for the Trump-Pence ticket. Fourteen students were undecided, four said they would vote for a third-party ticket and only one student said they will not be voting.

The Scout plans on releasing another poll later in October.