Photo Gallery: Holi Celebration fills quad with colors

A Bradley student smiles after getting hit with paint. Photo by Jenna Zeise.

Bradley’s Indian Student Association hosted a celebration of Holi, a Hindu holiday celebrating love and good triumphing over evil, on Alumni Quad on April 14. Students sampled Indian cuisine, danced and partook in the Holi tradition of covering each other with powdered paint.

Photos by Jenna Zeise.

Students put paint on each other. Photo by Jenna Zeise.

A group of dancers strike a pose. Photo by Jenna Zeise.

Paint-covered Bradley students enjoy the celebration. Photo by Jenna Zeise.

Multiple students survey the Indian cuisine served. Photo by Jenna Zeise.

A few adults even took part in the celebration. Photo by Jenna Zeise.

Two students sit under a tree and eat. Photo by Jenna Zeise.

Two revelers enjoy the celebration. Photo by Jenna Zeise.

A student runs away from getting splashed with paint. Photo by Jenna Zeise.

A group of students pose on Alumni Quad. Photo by Jenna Zeise.

A group of students check out the aftermath. Photo by Jenna Zeise.

A student turns away from getting covered with blue paint. Photo by Jenna Zeise.

Multiple colors of powdered paint sit on a table. Photo by Jenna Zeise.

Students perform a choreographed dance on stage. Photo by Jenna Zeise.

Students did whatever they could to cover their friends with paint. Photo by Jenna Zeise.

A pair of students take a break from the celebration. Photo by Jenna Zeise.

A man decides where to aim his next paint splash. Photo by Jenna Zeise.

A group of students talk on the quad. Photo by Jenna Zeise.

An attendee flashes a thumbs up. Photo by Jenna Zeise.