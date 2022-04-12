Tai Verdes and Surfaces performed at ACBU’s Recess at RenCo on April 8. Photos by Jenna Zeise.
Photo Gallery: Recess with Surfaces and Tai Verdes
More from NewsMore posts in News »
More from PhotoMore posts in Photo »
- Photo Gallery: Bradley vs Southern Illinois
- Photo Gallery: Bradley Homecoming 2020
- Photo Gallery: Bradley defeats Valparaiso 80-66 to take the Valley crown
- Photo Gallery: Men’s basketball punches another ticket to MVC championship game in win over Drake.
- Photo Gallery: Men’s basketball comes away victorious against Southern Illinois
Be First to Comment