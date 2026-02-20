Pi Lambda Theta hosts trial panel, inviting students to complain and snack cookies

Students discussing issues on campus with the Provost. Photo by Davis Kinch.

The squeaky wheel gets the grease.

That’s why Pi Lambda Theta (PLT) hosted their “Complain and Cookie w/ the Provost” panel on Wednesday, inviting students to make their voices heard.

At the panel, attendees voiced both their concerns and what they feel Bradley has done well to Bradley’s provost, Dan Moon.

“Being able to see faculty wanting to meet their students at an equal level was super important for me,” Alicia Rogers, junior English education major and PLT publicist, said. “As a transfer student and a commuter, there are far less opportunities for me to be able to have my voice heard.”

Attendees were asked questions regarding their experience at Bradley and instructed to direct their answers to Moon.

Questions ranged from faculty approachability to more specific suggestions for improving the student experience. But it wasn’t all criticism; some voiced appreciation for the systems already in place.

“I think allowing students to choose their BCC credits is very important,” Kalie Tison, junior English education major and PLT president, said. “As an English major, I can take a humanities credit that also fits with my English class.”

By giving students a platform to voice their concerns, PLT also created an opportunity for them to begin building a better relationship with the administration.

Moon took note of the positive feedback as well as the criticism and concerns expressed at the panel. Thus, he walked away with a more developed understanding of what the administration might address next.

“The goal, for me, was definitely to listen much more than I spoke,” Moon said. “As part of the administration here at Bradley, one of the things I want to make sure I do is hear from students about what we can do more of and what we need to continue to do to make the student experience as great as it can be.”

“Complain and Cookies” was a trial panel, with PLT using the event as a way to shape how similar panels might be held in the future. Going forward, the organization will look to have larger panels involving other members of Bradley’s administration, with each panel having the same goal as “Complain and Cookies.”

“It gives them the space to be able to express themselves without having to restrain,” Rogers said. “You’re able to voice your opinion and not feel like you’re going to be penalized for it.”