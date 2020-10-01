Plans for spring 2021 semester announced

University president Stephen Standifird announced today that plans for the spring semester will be similar to the fall’s instruction style.

“I want you to know we continue to focus on the science of COVID-19 as we prepare our spring plans, which is why it has taken us more time than we anticipated to announce them,” Standifird said in the email announcement to students and faculty.

Faculty members will have the choice to teach remotely or face-to-face and students will also have the option of taking classes online. The hybrid learning style will still be in effect.

The deadline for faculty to apply for remote teaching is Oct. 5.

Course registration and academic advising for the January interim and spring semester has been delayed by one week. According to an email from the Provost on Sept. 18, early registration will now begin on Nov. 12, with open registration beginning on Nov. 20. Academic advising will start on Nov. 9.

Office hours and academic advising during the spring semester are still planned to be virtual.

Faculty who decide to teach three classes in-person will return to the three-course load if enough part-time instructors are available. Those who choose to teach remotely will remain on the four-course load.

Standifird said further communication regarding the academic calendar and campus restrictions will be announced in the coming weeks.