Poise N’ Ivy: a pageant looking to make a difference

The award for the talent show was a $300 scholarship. Participants competed in various categories for the prize. Photo by Ellie Hawkins.

With vibrant music, neon lights, a “dress to impress” dress code and formal table settings, Alpha Kappa Alpha’s first-ever “Mr. Poise N’ Ivy” event was a night for many to remember.

Featuring four men of various backgrounds competing in a pageant for a $300 scholarship, the event consisted of a fashion, talent and question-and-answer category, modeled after other typically female pageants. After the three category rounds, a panel of judges voted on the winner of the “Mr. Poise N’ Ivy” title, as well as a runner-up titled “Mr. Pink.” Additionally, the crowd was invited to follow a QR code to vote for “Mr. Green,” also known as the “Mr. Congeniality” winner.

To kick off the competition, hosts Victoria Frazier and Kianna Goss gave a brief explanation of the pageant, emphasizing that investing in themselves is the first step in giving back to the community before the men took the stage for the fashion portion.

“What inspired us is that we really emphasize service and we really wanted something that we could give back to our community,” Goss, senior journalism major and vice president of Alpha Kappa Alpha, said. “We just kind of wanted to highlight that and showcase positive male figures on campus.”

Junior Ahni Unah, sophomore Johnny McGee, senior Deandre Charles and sophomore Christian Epps highlighted their styles in their own unique ways while strutting the “runway” path in the student center ballroom. During their walk, the hosts told the crowd some fun facts about the contestants.

After a brief intermission followed with a meal catered by Avanti’s, the pageant continued with a soulful saxophone solo by economics and philosophy double major Unah and a rap by music and entertainment major McGee. Moving forward with performances was accounting major Charles who had drummed on a bucket and an original poem reading by music and entertainment major Epps.

The event closed out with a question-and-answer portion, where the men answered questions relating to their community, families and role models.

While the judges convened to decide on a winner, the crowd was encouraged to use the 360 photo booth near the entrance of the ballroom, dance to the music and vote for their favorite contestant.

Finally, McGee was named Mr. Green, Charles took his spot as Mr. Pink and Epps was crowned the first-ever Mr. Poise N’ Ivy. Each of the winning men received a crown, and all four posed for photos and received an excited congratulations from the crowd.

Epps said he plans to use the scholarship money from his title for textbooks next year.

“I definitely think it will [make a difference],” Epps, a sophomore music and entertainment industry major, said. “I’m just very grateful.”