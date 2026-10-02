Police Reports: October 9, 2026

- On Oct. 3, a female Bradley student was walking over the grass hill behind Geisert Hall on her way to Campustown when her ex-boyfriend’s current girlfriend walked past her. The student didn’t see a taser on her but heard a zapping sound. Later, when she returned to Geisert and boarded the elevator, the other student was also in the elevator. When they were separating, she reported that the student zapped the taser visibly this time. Although she reported not feeling threatened, she called BUPD. After officers contacted her, she said she wasn’t threatening anyone and she just wanted the ex-girlfriend to leave her alone. The student relinquished the taser to BUPD after being told it was not allowed on Bradley’s campus and that she did not have a FOID card. She received a notice to appear in court for unlawful possession of a weapon.
- On Oct. 4, a student playing a video game in the eSports room lost his game, and in return, he threw his headphones against the monitor, smashing it. He reported the incident to the club president. Another student tried to use the monitor, and when they found it broken, they reported it to BUPD. BUPD questioned the student and was told that it was an accident and he took care of it by telling the president. There was no further investigation.
- On Oct. 6 at 4:00 p.m., a student contacted BUPD to report that they had just been robbed after attempting to buy something off of Facebook Marketplace. He said that he went to Bryan Street to meet with the seller of a PC, but someone else was there. The suspect asked the student if he had the money, and when the student said he did, the suspect threatened him into handing over the money before fleeing the scene. The investigation is ongoing.