Police Reports: September 18, 2020

On Sept. 13 at 4:50 a.m., there was a call to BUPD about people honking in a driveway, pulling down the fire escape ladder and disturbing the house mother at the Chi Omega Sorority. The house mother reported seeing three people at the scene – one Bradley student and one Bradley alumnus. Both the alumnus and the student denied that there was a third person involved. The alumnus said that they were pranking the sorority. No charges were pursued by the house mother and the group was given a verbal warning.