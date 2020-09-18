Police Reports: September 18, 2020

- On Sept. 13 at 4:50 a.m., there was a call to BUPD about people honking in a driveway, pulling down the fire escape ladder and disturbing the house mother at the Chi Omega Sorority. The house mother reported seeing three people at the scene – one Bradley student and one Bradley alumnus. Both the alumnus and the student denied that there was a third person involved. The alumnus said that they were pranking the sorority. No charges were pursued by the house mother and the group was given a verbal warning.
- On Sept. 11 at 2:30 p.m., an unknown individual stole a decorative ornamental lion head from 1205 W. Moss Ave. The resident identified that the head was on the exterior of his garage and that the individual had to have walked alongside the property of the house to have taken it. There are no suspects at this time.
- A loud party was reported at 1011 W. St. James Ave. around 11 p.m. on Sept. 12. The number of people present, four students and one not affiliated with the university, were in violation of the current restrictions of Bradley’s two-week quarantine. Those who did not live at the residence were asked to leave.
- On Sept. 13 at approximately 12 a.m., there was a report of a party and noise complaints at the Main Street Commons. The noise was addressed and 17 people were found in violation of Bradley’s current restrictions and were told to leave. None of the party attendees were wearing masks.
- A party and noise complaint were reported at 1106 N. University St. on Sept. 13 around 1 a.m. BUPD arrived and the residents explained that they were playing the “Just Dance” video game, which caused the noise. However, attendees were in violation of Bradley’s two-week quarantine restrictions and were told to leave.
- On Sept. 15 at 9:20 a.m., a male unaffiliated with the university entered the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity house. The suspect was looking for shoes and clothes. A student confronted the suspect and told him that no one could be in the residence because of quarantine. The suspect then went across the street to the Gamma Phi Beta sorority and knocked on the door. A video surveillance camera on Gamma Phi Beta’s house caught the identity of the suspect. The incident is currently still under investigation.
Be First to Comment