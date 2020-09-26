Police Reports 9/25

An unknown person attempted to steal a university owned UTV vehicle in the Main Street Parking Deck at 5 p.m. on Sept. 17. The person tried to drive off with the vehicle by manipulating the parking brake, but the vehicle

had a chain locked around the front brush guard and a bolt attached to the parking deck. When someone tried to steal the vehicle, the brush guard was slightly bent from pulling on the chain. Estimated damage to the vehicle is $50.