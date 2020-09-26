Police Reports 9/25

- On Sept. 16 at 12:28 p.m., a male student reported that his roommate was inviting people over in violation of the university’s COVID-19 quarantine policy in the 1500 block of St. James Street. All people involved were cooperative and the three guests left.
- At the Kappa Delta sorority house, a member reported a female not affiliated with the university covered with orange paint and making incoherent statements on Sept. 17 at 12:50 p.m. The female was evaluated by Peoria Emergency Response Services (ERS) and she agreed to be transported to Unity Point Health Methodist Hospital by AMT.
- A male not affiliated with the university approached the Hilltop Safety Cruiser and asked for money and directions in the Heitz alleyway on Sept. 21 at 2:30 a.m. The male was stopped by BUPD and was notified that panhandling is not acceptable on university property. He was given a warning that any future incidents could lead to trespass charges.
- An unknown person attempted to steal a university owned UTV vehicle in the Main Street Parking Deck at 5 p.m. on Sept. 17. The person tried to drive off with the vehicle by manipulating the parking brake, but the vehicle had a chain locked around the front brush guard and a bolt attached to the parking deck. When someone tried to steal the vehicle, the brush guard was slightly bent from pulling on the chain. Estimated damage to the vehicle is $50.
- On Sept. 20 at 1:30 a.m., BUPD officers responded to loud noise in the 1500 block of West Barker Avenue in response There were four people in the residence’s backyard and only one was a resident. The resident explained that he used to be a Bradley student, but that he and his guests were all ICC students. They were told about the COVID-19 precautions taken by the university and to turn off the music. The resident complied with the orders and was not fined.
