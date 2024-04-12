Police Reports: April 12, 2024

Around 8:30 p.m. on April 3, BUPD assisted Peoria Police Department (PPD) in the apprehension of an individual, who had been arrested earlier that evening for aggravated domestic battery, that escaped a PPD prisoner transport van. While the van passed Renaissance Coliseum on West Main Street, the prisoner slipped their handcuffs, unlatched the lock on the van’s rear door, which was incorrectly installed, and ran southbound down North Cooper Street. The van driver was alerted to the prisoner’s escape when an alarm sounded. At 8:48 p.m., a PPD officer located the escapee near the intersection of Cooper Street and West Laura Avenue. When they saw the officer, the escapee ran from police through the backyards of houses on Cooper Street. After a short foot pursuit, the suspect stopped, but resisted officers, kicking at them and rolling around on the ground. Officers ultimately tased them because they continued to resist. They were taken back into custody and transported to Peoria County Jail. They stand charged with resisting arrest and escape in addition to their original charge.
At 1:02 p.m. on April 3, a Bradley alum was arrested by Peoria Heights Police Department on a warrant related to a number of incidents wherein the alum harassed university employees over the phone. Church-goers in the 900 block of East Lake Street in Peoria Heights called police, reporting that the alum was being disruptive. When police made contact with the individual, officers discovered that they were wanted on a bench warrant for failing to pay tickets associated with their repeated harassment of university employees. The alum was taken into custody and transported to Peoria County Jail.
Around 1:10 a.m. on April 5, a Public Safety Officer patrolling on Fredonia Avenue witnessed a Bradley student steal a sign from a construction site. When the officer attempted to speak with the student, they ran down the street with the sign. After a short pursuit, the student ran into the Delta Tau Delta fraternity house and dropped the sign on the front lawn. When more officers arrived at the fraternity house, they located the student inside and interviewed them. The student admitted to stealing the sign and told police that they “took it for fun.” The student was released with a warning.
Around 8 a.m. on April 7, a BUPD officer patrolling Shea Stadium on West Nebraska Avenue noticed that the door to the clubhouse was open. When the officer entered the clubhouse to investigate, they accidentally activated the burglar alarm. After searching the property, the building was secured and the alarm was reset.
