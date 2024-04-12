Police Reports: April 12, 2024

Around 8:30 p.m. on April 3, BUPD assisted Peoria Police Department (PPD) in the apprehension of an individual, who had been arrested earlier that evening for aggravated domestic battery, that escaped a PPD prisoner transport van. While the van passed Renaissance Coliseum on West Main Street, the prisoner slipped their handcuffs, unlatched the lock on the van’s rear door, which was incorrectly installed, and ran southbound down North Cooper Street. The van driver was alerted to the prisoner’s escape when an alarm sounded. At 8:48 p.m., a PPD officer located the escapee near the intersection of Cooper Street and West Laura Avenue. When they saw the officer, the escapee ran from police through the backyards of houses on Cooper Street. After a short foot pursuit, the suspect stopped, but resisted officers, kicking at them and rolling around on the ground. Officers ultimately tased them because they continued to resist. They were taken back into custody and transported to Peoria County Jail. They stand charged with resisting arrest and escape in addition to their original charge.