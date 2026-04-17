Police Reports: April 17, 2026

- On April 8, BUPD received a report expressing concerns regarding an employee at Bradley. The report stated the employee regularly makes inappropriate remarks toward women and insists on walking them into buildings. The individual who made the report described him as older and unnerving. BUPD engaged human resources but lacked sufficient information to identify the employee.
- On April 12, BUPD responded to a report of a student’s vehicle being damaged and broken into in the St. James parking lot. The student stated they had parked and locked their car at 9:30 p.m. the previous night. When they returned the next morning, the rear window had been broken and multiple items had been removed from the glovebox and placed in the front seat. No items were found missing. The steering column was also damaged in an attempt to steal the vehicle, but it was unable to start due to the damage. The Peoria crime lab processed the vehicle on Monday, the day after the report was filed. No further suspect information is available at this time.
- A brief power outage on April 13 affected three elevators, some security cameras and multiple door access controllers. One student had been trapped inside an elevator in the BECC for five minutes until someone was able to reset the elevator. A burglar alarm had also been triggered by the power outage. All services were able to be reset quickly.