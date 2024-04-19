Police Reports: April 19, 2024

On April 17, a Bradley student living in an off-campus house on West Main Street contacted BUPD to assist them in locating a piece of mail that had been missing since April 13. The student had asked their roommates on multiple occasions if they saw the parcel after it was delivered. BUPD reviewed security camera footage that confirmed that mail was delivered to the residence just before 9 a.m. on April 13. Around 10:45 a.m. that morning, footage showed one of the student’s roommates, a Bradley alumni, take the piece of mail from the mailbox. The student declined further assistance from BUPD and declared that they would speak with their roommate privately.