Police Reports: April 19, 2024

- On April 17, a Bradley student living in an off-campus house on West Main Street contacted BUPD to assist them in locating a piece of mail that had been missing since April 13. The student had asked their roommates on multiple occasions if they saw the parcel after it was delivered. BUPD reviewed security camera footage that confirmed that mail was delivered to the residence just before 9 a.m. on April 13. Around 10:45 a.m. that morning, footage showed one of the student’s roommates, a Bradley alumni, take the piece of mail from the mailbox. The student declined further assistance from BUPD and declared that they would speak with their roommate privately.
- Around 11:40 p.m. on April 17, two BUPD officers on patrol stopped to speak with two students loitering on the Duryea Parking Deck’s top level. The officer that was driving did not put the squad car in park before stepping out of the vehicle. When they released the brake, the squad car lurched forward and collided with a yellow pole in the parking lot, sustaining damage to the driver’s side quarter panel. BUPD is investigating the accident internally.
- At 1:38 a.m. on April 15, a student living off campus on North University Street called BUPD after hearing a disturbing noise coming from their residence. The student, who was home alone at the time, told officers that they heard what sounded like “someone fell over after taking a few shots.” The student also reported feeling as though they were being watched when they walked into the basement to investigate the sound. BUPD secured the residence and did not find anything out of place.
- Around 9 p.m. on April 12, a student living in the St. James Apartment Complex moved a load of laundry from a washing machine to a dryer in the building’s laundry room. The student fell asleep and forgot to retrieve their laundry that evening. When they returned to the laundry room the next morning, they could not locate their belongings. The student filed a report with BUPD stating six pairs of underwear and a set of pajamas were missing.
