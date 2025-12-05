The Bradley Scout

- On Nov. 22, BUPD officers responded to a fire alarm at the Sigma Nu fraternity house. Smoke was coming from the back of the house, where fraternity members had been burning a wooden chair and bar approximately four feet from the exterior brick wall. They reported starting the fire around 8:30 a.m. and extinguishing it about an hour later. Floating embers caught the house’s roof on fire. All residents were evacuated, and the Peoria Fire Department responded to the scene. The house was deemed temporarily uninhabitable, but all repairs have since been completed.
- On Nov. 26 at 9 a.m., resident advisors in Harper Hall were conducting a routine holiday dorm inspection when they found suspicious items sitting on a student’s end table, including an empty black Ziploc bag with a cannabis symbol, a blue bag labeled “blue gummies,” an ashtray that reportedly smelled of burnt cannabis, three cartridges suspected to contain THC and a black Lookah Turtle device. All paraphernalia was confiscated and placed in the BUPD property room.
- On Dec. 3 at 3:47 p.m., a grease fire broke out in the Williams Dining Hall kitchen but was extinguished by the fire-suppression system before officers arrived. The kitchen was temporarily closed, and the building was reoccupied later that night.
- Between Nov. 26 and Dec. 1, two bikes were stolen from N. Frink St. and one was stolen from W. Bradley Ave. The latter was separated from its front wheel, which was left behind, still secured by its lock. There are no suspects at this time.