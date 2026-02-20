Police Reports – February 20

- On Feb. 17, at 8:30 p.m., after stealing a Jeep along with another car, a group of six non-Bradley-affiliated males, including two 18-year-olds and four minors, sped to Peoria High School. After attempts to run over students failed, they rerouted to Richwoods High School. There, they were caught by county sheriff’s officers, so the suspects in the other car joined those in the Jeep. Then, they drove down Western St. on the way to Manual High School, where the county officers and BUPD chased them. Despite officers planting spike strips, the Jeep drove through University St. before crashing along the Main St. crossing against the planter by Bradley’s entrance. No one was seriously injured, and the adult suspects received many charges including aggravated assault on officers, contribution to the delinquency of minors and aggravated fleeing and eluding.
- On Feb. 13, at 3 p.m., BUPD responded to a call in Williams Hall regarding the defacement of one of the all-gender restrooms. One of the stalls had a swastika on the wall, drawn with feces. Officers weren’t able to locate a suspect or conclude a timeframe due to the lack of cameras. Custodial services were notified, and the scene was cleared.
- On Feb. 13, at 1:05 p.m., students received an email about a “Late Night BU Survey” giveaway. During the weekend, many students sent complaints to the Late Night BU administrators, including complaints that it excluded graduate students. Following the complaints, the chief of information security and the marketing team declared that it was a phishing email and moved it to the students’ trash files. However, after students reported flyers for the survey on campus, BUPD began investigating the case. An employee of the information security office later clarified that it was part of their senior project, which sought to determine the vulnerabilities of students that respond to phishing emails. The issue was resolved by Feb. 16 when flyers were taken down and the emails were discarded.
- On Feb. 17, at 11:27 a.m., an unknown suspect entered the Soo Kim beauty supply store and placed a note on the cashier’s counter implying they had a weapon. The suspect demanded money, but after the cashier was unable to retrieve cash from the register, the suspect left through the back door. The employee reported the incident to BUPD, but despite sending canines to track along a perimeter, the suspect remained unknown. No money or supplies were taken.