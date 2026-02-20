Police Reports: February 27

- In a series of automobile-related crimes, several vehicles were found in the Main St. Commons damaged with suspected break-in attempts within 24 hours. One student reported that her vehicle was broken into on Feb. 20. Officers located the vehicle and found obvious exterior damage. The steering column was damaged, and the driver’s side door handle had been removed and left under the car, preventing the door from being locked with the key fob. CCTV footage captured two suspects who have yet to be identified. The crime lab was unavailable at the time of the report, so the victim was directed to call the following Monday if she wished to have them check for any fingerprints. Further investigations are ongoing.
- On Feb. 19, BUPD was dispatched to Papa John’s in Campustown after receiving a call at 9:25 p.m. about an ICC student refusing to leave the property. BUPD spoke with the student, who claimed the manager was unhappy with him because of a connection to his friend, who is also an ICC student but lives on the Bradley campus. The friend had a prior conflict with the Papa John’s manager, who refused to pay for extra sauce. The manager stated he no longer wished to serve the student, so he complied and left the property.
- On Feb. 19, BUPD was contacted by student affairs staff who expressed concern about a student who had missed class for two weeks. Officers spoke with the student’s parents, who claimed they spoke to the student that morning. Officers then went to the student’s on-campus address and spoke to her roommate. The roommate said the student had not been in residence for two weeks, and she had not spoken with the student for about nine days. However, she also mentioned that the student was seen posting pictures on Instagram, allegedly from Spain. The roommate also informed officers that a friend had dropped the student off at the airport on Jan. 30 and was initially expected to return on Feb. 8 but had not returned. The student’s parents were able to contact her via FaceTime, when she confirmed that she was staying in Barcelona, doing well, and did not need any further assistance.