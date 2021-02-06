Police Reports: February 5, 2021

At 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 26, an unaffiliated female resident on the 700 block of W. Moss Avenue reported hearing voices inside her house. Officers searched the residence and found no one inside. The resident stayed with relatives for the night before returning home.





On Jan. 28 at 12:30 a.m., a hall director at University Hall asked BUPD to respond to a possible party in one of the dorms. Officers arrived and found an underage male student who had alcohol visible in the room. He had been slurring his speech and claimed to have only had three beers when questioned by officers. BUPD made him pour out his alcohol and take a PBT test in which the student blew a .214. An ambulance was called and evaluated the student and signed a refusal for treatment release. No citations were issued.





At approximately 9:30 p.m on Jan. 28, BUPD stopped a vehicle that ran through a stop sign on the 1300 block of W. Barker Avenue. The officers asked for his driver’s license and registration and found that the unaffiliated male had a warrant out in Tazewell County for failure to appear in court and for a traffic-related offense. The driver was arrested and transported to the Peoria County jail by the Peoria Police Department.





On Jan. 29, a vehicle was stopped by BUPD for disobeying a stop sign at the intersection of W. Barker Avenue and N. Cooper Street at approximately 9 p.m. When BUPD asked for the unaffiliated male’s driver’s license and registration, he admitted to having a warrant out for his arrest in Peoria County for improper use of registration. He was held by BUPD; however, he was let go due to COVID-19 restrictions with how many individuals were in the Peoria County jail. He was then given a citation for disobeying a stop sign and given a notice to appear in court.



