The Bradley Scout

On Jan. 27 at 7:58 p.m., a BUPD officer was dispatched to Insomnia Cookies in Campustown after receiving a call from an employee reporting that an unaffiliated male was pulling on the door handles of parked vehicles outside the building. The suspect was described as a white male wearing dark pants and a blue jacket. A man matching the description was standing outside of the store’s entrance when the BUPD officer arrived. The suspect claimed he was obtaining food and denied being near or attempting to enter any vehicles. Authorities later released the man without charge due to a lack of victims on the scene. However, he was banned from Insomnia Cookies and other Campustown properties. No further action will be taken by BUPD.

On Jan. 23 at 3:17 p.m., an officer responded to a call regarding a criminal trespass at CxT Roasting Company in Campustown. An unaffiliated male suspect had been found using drugs in the store’s bathroom, and a CxT employee stated the man was banned from the store due to a prior conflict. The employee asked to have the man trespassed. The suspect was then banned from CxT as well as other Campustown property. No arrests were made and no further actions will be taken.

On Jan. 21 at approximately 1:00 a.m., two Bradley students arrived at their residence and saw an unknown person in their backyard, who quickly ran away once spotted. The incident was reported to BUPD, and they identified a male student using CCTV and swipe-card data. It was found that the student was drinking that night and was on the way to his own residence when he had stopped in the other students’ backyard to urinate. He promptly fled upon their arrival home. The suspect was given a trespass warning. No further action will be taken.