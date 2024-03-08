Police Reports: March 8, 2024

Press "Enter" to skip to content
- At 10:14 p.m. on March 4, the Peoria Police Department’s ShotSpotter system detected four gunshots fired two blocks northeast of campus. The incident was announced to Bradley students and staff via a community advisory alert around 10:50 p.m. When officers arrived at the location of the incident, they found a Glock handgun and four shell casings in the backyard of an unoccupied dwelling on North Bourland Avenue between West Main Street and West Columbia Terrace. Officers recovered the firearm and documented a bullet hole in a roof overhanging in the backyard. No suspects have yet been identified and an investigation is ongoing.
- Around 7:15 p.m. on March 2, an unknown individual smashed the window of a Bradley student’s Hyundai Elantra parked on Fredonia Avenue near the Phi Kappa Tau fraternity house. The break-in was captured on a university security camera across the street. The suspect entered the vehicle and sat in the car’s front seat for a while. Around 7:45 p.m., two students called BUPD when they discovered that the car had been broken into. Officers found that the suspect rummaged through the glove box and peeled the plastic panel off of the steering column, indicating an attempt to steal the vehicle. No personal property was declared missing. If identified, the suspect faces a charge of attempted motor vehicle theft.
- At 4:12 a.m. on March 1, a University Hall resident called BUPD after hearing a series of odd noises in the hallway. The student reported that they were awoken by a loud boom that sounded like someone throwing their body into their door. The noise was followed by the jiggling of their door handle and a series of beeps. The student told police that they could hear a “male’s voice yawning” on the other side of their door. Officers were unable to locate the individual responsible for the activity. Neither the resident advisor nor the resident’s neighbors heard any loud noises.
- Around 2:15 a.m. on March 2, residents of the Gamma Phi Beta sorority house called BUPD after an individual they didn’t recognize repeatedly knocked on their door. When officers arrived, the individual said he traveled from his home in Chicago to meet with a Bradley student whom he had been speaking with on social media. He said that he knew the student was in a sorority, but wasn’t sure which one. Officers told the individual that he should return home if he isn’t able to reach the student, and the individual left the area Later that morning, officers met with the student and learned that she was unaware that the individual was coming to see her. She described her relationship with the individual as platonic and said she did not expect him to visit her that night. Officers ordered the individual not to have any further contact with the student and not to visit Bradley’s campus.
