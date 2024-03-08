Police Reports: March 8, 2024

Around 2:15 a.m. on March 2, residents of the Gamma Phi Beta sorority house called BUPD after an individual they didn’t recognize repeatedly knocked on their door. When officers arrived, the individual said he traveled from his home in Chicago to meet with a Bradley student whom he had been speaking with on social media. He said that he knew the student was in a sorority, but wasn’t sure which one. Officers told the individual that he should return home if he isn’t able to reach the student, and the individual left the area Later that morning, officers met with the student and learned that she was unaware that the individual was coming to see her. She described her relationship with the individual as platonic and said she did not expect him to visit her that night. Officers ordered the individual not to have any further contact with the student and not to visit Bradley’s campus.