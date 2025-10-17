Police Reports: October 10, 2025

On Oct. 5, a prior case involving a stolen football helmet was resolved after a Bradley student confessed to having taken it. The helmet was left by another student on a table in the student center and removed while he was ordering food from a Chick-fil-A kiosk. Following security camera footage, officers tracked the suspect to a fraternity house. The president of the fraternity searched the house, procuring the helmet, but was unable to identify the suspect. When they asked for access to surveillance footage inside the house, officers were told the system had been upgraded and all footage had been lost. Still, officers were able to obtain a higher quality image of the suspect and determine his identity. Although he was not found at his fraternity, officers made contact with the suspect on Oct. 5 at University Hall. He admitted to committing the theft due to a rivalry between his fraternity and the victim’s. Reportedly, no other students were involved.

On Oct. 5 at 1:15 a.m., two underage Bradley students were at Saddle Up, when an unaffiliated individual pulled down the female student’s skirt, revealing the shorts she was wearing underneath. This prompted a physical altercation between the student’s boyfriend and the unaffiliated male once the group moved outside, where they were found by Peoria Police Department officers. The female student was given a citation for unlawful use of identification and sent home, while her boyfriend, charged with aggravated battery, mob action and unlawful use of identification, was taken into custody at the Peoria County Jail. He was released the next day.