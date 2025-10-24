Police Reports: October 24, 2025

On Oct. 19 between 2:02 and 2:06 a.m., a suspect accidentally discharged a firearm on the third floor of Geisert Hall, leaving another injured. Responding to a 9-1-1 call, Peoria Police stopped a vehicle with four people inside, including the victim, who sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen. She was taken to the hospital, where she remains in stable condition. Both the shooter and the victim have been identified as non-Bradley-affiliated individuals. Interviews with the victim and other witnesses confirm that the shooting was accidental; the suspect unintentionally set off the weapon while attempting to remove ammunition. He was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon, no FOID, possession of a firearm under 21 and reckless discharge of a firearm. For more information regarding the case, read here.
On Oct. 20 at 12:30 p.m., the owner of Feeling Groovy in Campustown reported that a non-Bradley-affiliated male had been panhandling in front of her business. When asked to leave, he allegedly said he would go next door but proceeded to get “vile,” threatening to spit in the owner’s face before walking away. BUPD officers identified the suspect as an individual previously banned from Bradley’s campus. He was trespassed from all Campustown property.
On Oct. 21 at 5:20 pm, a student reported his bicycle was stolen from the bike rack in front of Heitz Hall. The student allegedly secured the bike to the rack at 6:05 pm the night before. Surveillance footage showed an unidentifiable person, described as a male wearing a dark colored baseball cap, gray coat, dark pants and a backpack. The man was seen wheeling away the bike from the bike rack, using only the back tire. It is unknown how the lock was removed. The bike has not been recovered.
On Oct. 22, at 7:18 p.m., another student reported their bike stolen. The student had parked their bike on the east side of the student center near the main entrance at 6:50 p.m. The student thought they had locked up the bike but looped the chain through the tire and to the frame of the bike, securing it to itself. The incident was not captured on camera, and with no suspect information, the investigation is still ongoing.
Be First to Comment