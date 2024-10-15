Police Reports: October 4, 2024

Press "Enter" to skip to content
- On Sept. 25 at 12:39 p.m., two non-Bradley-affiliated individuals approached a student on campus near the Bradley Bookstore. The individuals made small talk with the student when one of them told the student that they wanted his shoes. That individual attempted to punch the student, but he dodged the attack when they tried to steal his backpack. Both suspects fled before BUPD arrived, but officers were able to track down the vehicle they were in via security cameras. BUPD successfully detained the first suspect and charged them with aggravated battery and attempted robbery. The individual that did not participate in the incident was identified but does not face any charges.
- On Sept. 27 at 11:59 p.m., BUPD responded to a report claiming a student’s roommate was refusing to let him leave his bedroom and blocking the exit of their St. James apartment. The suspect was also reportedly following the victim to and from class and around campus for about a month. BUPD was able to assess the situation and remove the suspect from the apartment.
- On Sept. 28, a female student reported a male student waiting outside her residence hall for a prolonged period. The student reported the individual, saying that he had been following her to class and making inappropriate comments about the student’s relationship. BUPD responded to the call and was able to assist the situation.
- On Sept. 27 at 11:36 p.m., an individual reported a bike robbery outside of University Hall. An anonymous reporter told BUPD that the bike’s lock had been cut off. This has been the third bike robbery from the University Hall bike rack in the last week and a half. The suspect has not been found and is assumed not to be connected to the previously stolen bikes.
